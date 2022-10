Malcolm Colwell was last seen in the College Road area at around 10am on Saturday 15 October 2022.

The 82-year-old is described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and having light brown short hair.

When he was last seen, Malcolm was wearing a blue jacket, beige trousers and beige shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 15-0589.

