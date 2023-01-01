Sunday, January 1, 2023
Can You Help Police Find A Missing From Havant?
Can you help Police find a missing from Havant?

John Gray was last seen at approximately 11am yesterday (Saturday 31 December) near the Heroes Pub on London Road in Waterlooville.
Since he was reported missing, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 43-year-old, and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He has links to Havant, Gosport and Portsmouth.
John is described as:
• White
• 6ft tall
• Of stocky build
• Brown/greying shaved hair
He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey/black button down coat and tan loafers with cream soles and cream laces. He could possibly have changed into green tracksuit bottoms and a Marvel t-shirt since his last sighting.
If you have seen John, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220523272.
Call 999 in an emergency.

