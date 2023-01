Can you help Police find a missing from Havant?

John Gray was last seen at approximately 11am yesterday (Saturday 31 December) near the Heroes Pub on London Road in Waterlooville

Since he was reported missing , officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 43-year-old, and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey/black button down coat and tan loafers with cream soles and cream laces. He could possibly have changed into green tracksuit bottoms and a Marvel t-shirt since his last sighting.