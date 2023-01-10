Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Can You Help Police Find A Missing Man From Emsworth?
Can you help Police find a missing man from Emsworth?

by @uknip247
Danny Bardoulle was last seen at approximately 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday 10 January) near to Anthony Way.
Since he was reported missing, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 32-year-old, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Danny is described as:
• White
• 5ft 2ins tall
• Large build
• Blonde / dark hair
He was last seen wearing jeans and a jean jacket.
If you have seen Danny, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230012489.
Call 999 in an emergency.
