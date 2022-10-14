Rosemary Howell, 76, was last seen at 9.15am today (October 14) near the Royal Garrison Church on Penny Street, Portsmouth.

She has not been seen since, which is very out of character for her, so we are turning to the public for help in locating her.

Rosemary is described as being white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink top.