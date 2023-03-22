Can you help Police find Allan Dorkins who’s missing from #Basildon?

Allan hasn’t been in contact with anyone since 2pm on Tuesday 21 March.

Allan, who’s 56, is described as 5ft 8inches tall and of large build.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jogging bottoms, grey Nike trainers and a blue fleece top He was also carrying a large camouflage backpack that may contain fishing or camping equipment.

Allan has links to Kent and may have travelled there.

Anyone with information about Allan’s whereabouts or if you’re with him now, please call 999 and quote incident 803 of 21 March.