Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Can you help Police find Charlie Kenny who’s missing from #Clacton?

written by uknip247
Can You Help Police Find Charlie Kenny Who’s Missing From #clacton?

Charlie, who’s 25, hasn’t been in contact with anyone today, Friday 10 March, and we want to make sure he’s ok.  

He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build and he’s possibly wearing a grey hoodie.

Charlie may have travelled by train to central London – Westminster area. 

If you’re with Charlie, or know of his whereabouts, or have any information that might help to find Charlie, please call 999, quoting incident 893 of 10 March. 

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Armed cops called after suspected gang attack

A drunk Metropolitan Police officer was fired after...

A Sheffield woman has been charged with malicious...

Ten members of a network sentenced for laundering...

Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has...

Witnesses are being sought after reports of a...

UKPACT helps local communities and forest preservation in...

A police crackdown on drug supply networks into...

UK and France commit to greater defence cooperation...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More