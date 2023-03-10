Can you help Police find Charlie Kenny who’s missing from #Clacton?

Charlie, who’s 25, hasn’t been in contact with anyone today, Friday 10 March, and we want to make sure he’s ok.

He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build and he’s possibly wearing a grey hoodie.

Charlie may have travelled by train to central London – Westminster area.

If you’re with Charlie, or know of his whereabouts, or have any information that might help to find Charlie, please call 999, quoting incident 893 of 10 March.