Can you help Police find Donna Smith, 35, who’s missing from the Colchester area

by uknip247

Donna was reported missing on Monday 20 March, but it is believed that she was seen on the morning of Wednesday 22 March near the Debden train station where she may have got on the train to Loughton.

Donna’s described as 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, very long blonde streaked hair with blue eyes. 

When she was last seen she was wearing a brown puffa jacket, brown beanie hat and brown trousers. 

If you’re with Donna, know where she is or have any information that might help us find her, please call 999 and quote incident number 1116 of 20/03/2023. 

