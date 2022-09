She went missing from her home in Shefford this morning and we want to check that she is ok.

She is 5’2”, slim and is thought to have her hair in a bob. She is also thought to be wearing a black and white checked jacket.

Anyone with any information about Joyce’s whereabouts can contact us on https://orlo.uk/WVCOH or by calling 101.

Please quote reference 134 of today (Monday).

