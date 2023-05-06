Saturday, May 6, 2023
Can you help Police find Leonard?

Police are appealing for information to find Leonard who has been reported missing.
He is described as around 5 ft 8″ tall, slim build.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and boots.
Leonard is thought to be in the Wanstead area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call
999 quoting ref 23MIS014828.

