Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Can you help Police find Lucy Beaumont who’s missing from #Harlow?

Can You Help Police Find Lucy Beaumont Who’s Missing From #harlow?

Lucy was reported missing on Wednesday 5 April and we need to make sure she is okay.

Lucy, who’s 13, is described as white, 5ft 2ins and of slim build with long blonde hair. She normally wears a black fluffy coat or shiny puffer hoodie with leggings.

Lucy has links to #Harlow and #London – including central London, #Dagenham and #Camden and may have travelled to one of those locations.

If you’re with Lucy, know where she is or have any information that may help to find her, call 999 and quote 1276 of 5 April.

