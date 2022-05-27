Maria was last seen around 10pm yesterday, Thursday 26 May. Policewant to find her and make sure she is ok.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins, with long dark hair with lighter ends.

At the time she was last seen, Maria was wearing blue jeans, black Nike hoodie and Converse trainers. She is also carrying an American flag bag.

Officers are carrying out extensive checks locally to find Maria and would ask the public to help us find her and call us if they see her or know where she is.

They need to make sure Maria’s safe.

Anyone with information about Maria’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1369 of 26 May.