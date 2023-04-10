Can you help Police find missing 13 year old Daniel

Monday, April 10, 2023
by uknip247
Daniel was last seen on Sunday 09/04/23 in the Derby Street area of Hull. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers. Anyone who thinks they have seen Daniel is asked to call 101 quoting log number 256 10/04/23

