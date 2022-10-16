Patrick was last seen in Hordle on Wednesday 12 October and his family last heard from him earlier today (16 October).

Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Patrick and we, along with his family, are concerned for his welfare.

As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.

Patrick is described as being white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a dark navy Levi’s hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Patrick has links to the New Forest and Southampton.

If you have seen Patrick or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference number 44220415695.

