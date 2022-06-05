Can you help Police find missing Alesha from the Isle of Wight?

Have you seen Alesha, who is missing from the Isle of Wight?

The 12-year-old was last seen around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd, in the Shanklin area.

Alesha could be in the company of other teenagers and have travelled to the mainland.

However, she has not been in contact or seen in two days, and we are growing concerned for her.

We are requesting that anyone who has seen her or knows where she is contact police immediately.

Alesha is described as follows:

White

Slim 5ft 5ins tall

Dark brown hair that falls to the shoulders

The eyes are blue.

She could be dressed in a black padded jacket, white Air Force trainers, and a black leather shoulder bag.

If you see her, call 999 and reference 44220220719. You can also call 101 and reference that reference number if you have any additional information that you believe could help our investigations.