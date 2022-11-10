Can you help Police find missing Alexis, 13, from Southampton?

She was last sighted at 12.45pm this afternoon (9 November) in Violet Road, Southampton, heading towards Southampton Common.

Officers believe she may be on foot in the Southampton area or maybe on the train network.

Since she was reported as missing, we have been conducting extensive enquiries.

Both ourselves and her family are extremely concerned about her whereabouts and are now turning to the public to help us find her.

She is described as: -White -5ft 5ins tall -Slim build -Wearing a black Hoodrich tracksuit