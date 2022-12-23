Home BREAKING Can you help Police find Regan White, who is wanted on recall to prison? Can you help Police find Regan White, who is wanted on recall to prison? by @uknip247 December 23, 2022 December 23, 2022 White, 20, of Firle Road in Brighton, has breached the terms of his licence after serving a sentence for a kidnapping conviction. If you see him, call 999 quoting 47220232174. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A man dubbed a professional burglar by a judge after stealing firearms,... Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a... A drink-driver who crashed into an HGV on the M4 while using... Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into... The van driver was then approached and assaulted by two men at... Officers are continuing to appeal for help in finding a teenage girl... A floating restaurant has partially submerged in Lakeside shopping centre An inquest into the deaths of four men two Afghans and two... Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely... Firefighters rescued two adults and two children from a house fire on... A man and woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in...