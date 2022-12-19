Can you help Police find Russell Davis?

Monday, December 19, 2022
Officers would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Russell Davis to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves

The 39-year-old, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection with assaults on two women known to him in Basingstoke on 9 September this year.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and these enquiries continue.
In the meantime, we are also asking for the public to report any sightings of Russell, or any information relating to his whereabouts.
He has links to Southampton, as well as Basingstoke.
He is described as:
• White
• 6ft tall
• Medium build
• Shaven head
• Green eyes
If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999.
Anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44220368541. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/AuGgX
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/3dlG5

