Can you help Police find Skye Connor who’s missing from Brentwood?

Skye was last seen on the evening of Tuesday 28 February in the area of Brentwood Hight Street.

Skye is described as 5ft 3ins tall, medium build with mid-length brown hair worn in a ponytail.  

When the 12-year-old was last seen, she was wearing a grey and blue jumper with the number 88 printed on it and floral leggings.

Skye has links to Braintree and East London, and she may have travelled there to meet up with friends.

If you have seen Skye, are with her now or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Essex Police on 999 and quote incident 968 of 23 February.

