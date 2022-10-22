Calvin Zaxton, 37, from the Reading area, was charged with five counts of theft from a vehicle linked to a car dealership in Salisbury back in February. However, he failed to show up for the start of his trial in April.

Since this time, he has evaded police and, we believe, he has also changed his name.

He is described as black, of average build and approximately 6ft tall.

He has short black hair and a trimmed beard.

We are working closely with colleagues from Thames Valley Police but now we need your help.

Do you recognise the man in this photo?

Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.