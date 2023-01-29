Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Can You Help Police Find Wanted Man Tyson Price
Can you help police find wanted man Tyson Price

by uknip247


Tyson, 30, is from #Addlestone and is described as White, 5ft 11 tall, of a muscular build, with mousey-brown long hair worn in a bun and a full beard which is trimmed and styled. He has tattoos, including a cross on the top of his right arm and barbed wire round the top of his left arm. He usually wears sportswear and joggers.
Tyson has links to the North Surrey, #Addlestone, #Egham and #Brighton areas.
If you have seen Tyson, or you have any information which could help us find him, please call on 101 and quote PR/45230010232.

