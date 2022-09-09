John has been in Hampshire and was scheduled to return to Wales today, but he has not been seen or heard from since yesterday morning (Thursday 8 September).

Since Tuesday, September 6, he has been staying at the Premier Inn in Cumberland Place, Southampton.

According to inquiries, John left the hotel at 7.30 a.m. yesterday with the intention of visiting the New Forest, specifically the Hythe, Denny Wood, Beaulieu, Dibden, and Marchwood areas.

We are concerned for his well-being and ask that anyone who has seen him contact us.

John is described as follows:

White

Medium build, 5ft 9 – 5ft 10 ins tall

He has grey hair on the sides of his head and wears glasses.

He’ll most likely be carrying a hiking pole.

John does not own a car and relies heavily on public transportation.

Please call 999 if you have seen John or know where he is.

Anyone with information that could help ongoing investigations should contact police at 101, quoting reference number 0873 for today (9 September).