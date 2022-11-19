Can you help Police in Hampshire locate missing 14-year-old Paisley from Fareham?

The 14-year-old was last seen at approximately 2.30pm this afternoon on Paxton Road.

Officers, and Paisley’s family, are very concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with them.

She is described as:

• White

• 5ft 4ins tall

• Slim build

• Dark shoulder-length hair

Police believe that Paisley is likely to be wearing dark jeans, a black puffer jacket with black and red Nike trainers.

Anyone that has seen Paisley, or has information about her whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44220470531.