Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Can You Help Police In Surrey To Identify This Person?
Home BREAKING Can you help Police in Surrey to identify this person?

Can you help Police in Surrey to identify this person?

by @uknip247
He may be able to help with our enquiries into a suspected attempted burglary at a church.
At around 10:30am on Friday November 11, several doors were damaged at St Augustine’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Station Approach, facebook.com/hashtag/gomshall?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Gomshall. One door handle was broken and there was damage suggesting a tool had been used with force.
Officers are also considering if this incident is linked to three others in facebook.com/hashtag/bookham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Bookham, facebook.com/hashtag/effingham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Effingham, and facebook.com/hashtag/ashtead?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Ashtead where damage was caused at churches between 5-7th November.
The man in this image may be able to assist our enquiries and we are appealing for him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.
If you recognise him, or have any information which could help, please DM us quoting PR/ 45220097239.

RELATED ARTICLES

Matt Lucas has stepped down from the Great British Bake Off. The...

A boy has died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham...

Police searching for a wanted man with Manchester ties have been inundated...

Three teenagers will stand trial next year for the murder of two...

Police in Bromley are looking for a woman who has been missing...

A suspect has been arrested after a man who had just collected...

Surrey’s first female firefighter retires after 30 years

Landslide cause rail chaos at Gravesend station

The 53-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Marcus Tott...

The new chief executive of Bury Council is set to be Lynne...

Fire breaks out at Bronzefield women’s prison in Ashford

Detectives investigating the murder of dad-to-be Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"