Can you help Police in Surrey to identify this person?

At around 10:30am on Friday November 11, several doors were damaged at St Augustine’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Station Approach, facebook.com/hashtag/gomshall?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Gomshall. One door handle was broken and there was damage suggesting a tool had been used with force.
Officers are also considering if this incident is linked to three others in facebook.com/hashtag/bookham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Bookham, facebook.com/hashtag/effingham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Effingham, and facebook.com/hashtag/ashtead?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVudCeV6mXvTmqVxZMNL0wRN7MoEtTGjAXAXggpWbMBbuOIAZskOZeXsfHXT0ixTb28grfedYk8kn2YCaXSWQcPVv8yClk4_tBVU-v0UwZ8cwuz8Sbivxu43hOXyoFA2x_gYwz_W8JhS5A8hMba_nj5TUkgTDhXFJ1ZMPxZV_66R963YCNikW7qjGZ4OrXKlK8&__tn__=*NK-R">#Ashtead where damage was caused at churches between 5-7th November.
The man in this image may be able to assist our enquiries and we are appealing for him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.
If you recognise him, or have any information which could help, please DM us quoting PR/ 45220097239.