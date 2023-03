He is wanted for failing to appear in court charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Wright is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley, Sutton and Tooting.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote reference 45220090464.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.