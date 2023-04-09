Can you help Police locate wanted man, Barry Joseph Cochrane?

Cochrane, 48, is wanted on recall to prison after recently breaching the conditions of his license in relation to his robbery conviction.

Officers believe Barry Joseph Cochrane is in the Southampton area.

We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for any information on his whereabouts.

He is described as being a black man, around 6ft tall with a broad build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Members of the public should not approach Cochrane. If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230071289.

Anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.