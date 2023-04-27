Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

Can you help Police to find Angela Elcock who’s missing from #Westcliff?

Angela hasn’t been seen since before 6.30pm on Thursday 27 April and hasn’t been in touch with anyone since.

She’s described as black, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

When she went missing she was wearing a green Parka coat with a fur hood.

Officers want to make sure Angela is okay.

If you’re with Angela now, know where she is or have information that might help us find her, call 999 and quote incident 1273 of 27 April.

