He is currently wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

Trevor has connections to Chichester so we are also asking people in this area to share our appeals to trace him.

He is described as:

• Approximately 6ft tall

• Of medium build

• Grey hair

• A grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaven this off

• He sometimes wears dark-rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes.

• Has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm.

• Has a large scar down the middle of his chest.