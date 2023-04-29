Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Can you help the Police find missing Sahar?

by uknip247

The 15-year-old was last seen in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to still be in the area.

She is described as slim, around 5’3’’ with shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with info is asked to call 101 quoting MPC/750/23.

