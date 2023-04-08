Can you help the Police find missing Taylor, 11, from Southampton?

He was last seen at around 10pm yesterday (7 April) in the Shirley Road area of the city.

Since Taylor was reported as missing, officers have been conducting enquiries to find him – and now, with the support of his family, we are turning to you to help us find him.

Taylor is described as short, skinny build, and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, including a black coat, and grey Nike trainers with green bits on.

If you see Taylor, please call 999 quoting 44230137733.

Anyone with information which could help us can call 101 or report online, quoting the same reference number.