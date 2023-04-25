Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

by uknip247

Sophie was last seen on Tuesday 24 April and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since. We want to make sure she’s okay.

The 55-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall of slim build with shoulder length brown hair. It is believed Sophie may be wearing blue jeans, grey slip-on shoes and a green parka coat.

Sophie has links to Cambridge and may have got a train there.

If you’ve seen Sophie, know where she is or are with Sophie now, please call 999 and quote reference MPD/2784/23.

