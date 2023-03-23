Can you help the Police find the wanted man Edwin Morgan, 39, from Southampton?

Thursday, March 23, 2023
He is wanted on recall to prison for a burglary at a commercial premises and for stalking and criminal damage offences.

Officers have been pursuing lines of enquiry to find Edwin but now we are turning to you to help us.

He is believed to be in Southampton, Romsey or the New Forest.

Edwin is described as:

-5ft 10in tall

-Proportionate build

-Having brown, short hair

If you see him, call 999 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report online via our website, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity, quoting 44230094063.

Anyone who may be harbouring Edwin to prevent us finding him could be committing an offence and be arrested.

