Can you help the Police find wanted man Rhys Curtis, 22, who has links to Gosport and Southampton?

He is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his license conditions relating to his conviction for aggravated burglary in 2021.

Police believe Curtis was seen in the Colchester area of Essex on 3 March 2023 and then in the Southampton area on 14 March.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

He is described as:

6ft 4inches

He has light brown hair which is close cropped or shaved, blue eyes, and will usually wear a tracksuit.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting RMS number 44230102584.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.