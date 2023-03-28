Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

by uknip247

Celia was last seen at around 2.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday 28 March) in the Freshwater area.

Since she has been reported missing officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate her and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

Celia is described as being white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of average build with short stone grey hair. Police believe she is likely to be wearing a blue jacket and black trousers.

If you see Celia or think you have seen her since 2.30pm this afternoon, please call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44230123513.

Please dial 999 in an emergency.

