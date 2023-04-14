Can you help? Were you driving on Aveley Road, Upminster, Essex at around lunchtime on Tuesday 4 April?

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from drivers on Aveley Road following an accident on Tuesday 4 April 2023.

Can you help? Were you driving on Aveley Road, Upminster, Essex at around 12:00 on Tuesday 4 April?

An aircraft accident occurred shortly after takeoff at around Midday on 4 April near to Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster Essex. The aircraft involved in the accident flew over Aveley Road prior to the accident. We are looking for dashcam footage from vehicles driving on Aveley Road around this time which may help our investigation.

If you have any information or witnessed the accident and have not already spoken to the AAIB please contact us during office hours on 01252 510300 or enquiries@aaib.gov.uk

All contact will be treated in the strictest confidence.