Can you help us find Nicholas Adley who’s missing from #Basildon?

Nicholas, who’s 43, hasn’t been in contact with anyone since early on Friday 10 March.

He’s described as white, 5ft 8ins, medium build with tattoos on his arms. It’s believed he’s wearing white and silver trainers.

Officers are concerned and want to make sure Nicholas is ok Anyone who’s with him, knows where he is or has any information that could help Police find him, is asked to call 999 and quote incident 927 of 10 March.