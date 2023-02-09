Following A Fire At A Student Accommodation Block In High Holborn Last Night, Firefighters Have Issued A Candle Safety Warning - Uknip

The fire damaged a portion of a room on the eighth floor of the building. Around 450 people were evacuated from the building. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have been started by an unattended candle.

“When we arrived, the building was smoke-logged, and hundreds of people were outside,” said Station Officer Steve Duffy, who was on the scene. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the room was rendered uninhabitable, and things could have been much worse.

“It’s really important to never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“Because most student housing buildings prohibit the use of candles, our best advice is to replace traditional candles with LED flameless candles, which are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Fire service was called at 2.30am, and the fire was out by 2.58am. Five fire engines and approximately 35 firefighters from the Euston, Dowgate, Lambeth, Shoreditch, and Islington fire stations responded.

Candle safety precautions

When you leave the room, especially before going to bed, make sure to extinguish any candles, incense, or oil burners.

These items should always be kept firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they will not fall over.

Keep them away from materials that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture, clothes, and hair.

Tea lights can get very hot and, if not properly holder, can melt through plastic surfaces such as a TV or bath.