Candle Safety Reminder Issued by Firefighters Following Maisonette Fire in Penge

Firefighters have issued a vital reminder about candle safety after a fire broke out in a maisonette on Hawthorn Grove in Penge on Sunday. The incident resulted in damage to part of the split-level maisonette on the second and third floors, as well as the exterior side of the building. London Ambulance Service crews treated a man, a woman, and a child at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was accidental and caused by a candle. In light of this incident, the London Fire Brigade is urging the public to exercise caution and follow essential safety measures when using candles, incense sticks, and oil burners.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade emphasized the importance of never leaving a candle unattended and keeping them away from anything that can easily catch fire. It is crucial to place candles in heat-resistant holders and on stable surfaces to prevent them from being knocked over. These simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents.

The spokesperson further recommended that residents utilize the Home Fire Safety Checker, an online tool provided by the London Fire Brigade. By answering a series of questions, users can receive tailored advice to identify and mitigate potential fire hazards in their homes. It only takes a few minutes to ensure the safety of oneself and loved ones from fire-related dangers.

The fire at Hawthorn Grove was brought under control by the attending firefighters from Beckenham, Woodside, Forest Hill, and Bromley fire stations. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to the incident. Their swift actions and expertise prevented further damage and ensured the safety of the occupants.

To prevent similar incidents, firefighters provided valuable candle safety tips. It is essential to extinguish candles, incense, and oil burners before leaving the room or going to bed. Additionally, placing them in heat-resistant holders on stable surfaces away from flammable materials like curtains, furniture, clothes, and hair is crucial. Tea lights, known for their high heat output, should be used with proper holders to avoid melting through plastic surfaces such as televisions or baths. LED candles are also recommended as a safer alternative.

By heeding these safety guidelines and adopting responsible practices when using candles, residents can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents and protect their homes and loved ones.

The London Fire Brigade remains committed to promoting fire safety and ensuring the well-being of the community. Regular safety reminders and initiatives are implemented to raise awareness and prevent fire-related incidents throughout the region.