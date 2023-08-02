Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Candle Sparks Bedroom Fire at Dover Home: Three Injured in Accidental Blaze

Candle Sparks Bedroom Fire at Dover Home: Three Injured in Accidental Blaze
igaddiq2 400x400uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A house fire in The Street, West Hougham, Dover, left three people injured after a candle was accidentally left unattended, sparking the blaze. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 02 August 2023.

Promptly responding to the emergency, four fire engines rushed to the scene to tackle the flames. Equipped with breathing apparatus, the courageous crews utilized high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the fire effectively.

The fire caused significant damage to the bedroom but was fortunately contained before spreading further throughout the property. While the incident could have had more devastating consequences, the fire service’s swift and skilful response mitigated the potential risks.

Amid the intense situation, three individuals within the house were assessed by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for minor smoke inhalation. The prompt action of the emergency services prevented the injuries from escalating into more serious health issues.

Kent Fire and Rescue Services (KFRS) volunteer response team was also on-hand to provide valuable support and guidance to the affected residents during the aftermath of the incident.

The unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of handling candles with utmost caution. When lighting candles, it is vital to ensure they are appropriately placed in suitable candle holders and positioned on non-flammable surfaces. Additionally, candles should be kept at a safe distance from any potential fire hazards, such as curtains, bedding, and plants.

Authorities reiterate the need to never leave candles unattended and to ensure they are fully extinguished before leaving the room or retiring for the night. Simple precautions can prevent potential disasters and safeguard homes and loved ones from harm.

As the incident highlights the dangers associated with candles, authorities urge the public to be vigilant and mindful while enjoying the ambience of candlelight. Practising responsible candle usage can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents and help maintain a safe living environment for all.

Posted in

Breaking NewsKent Fire and RescueNews for Kent

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Suspect Charged with Stalking Woman in Maidstone: Latest Updates

BREAKING

Officers are appealing for information following criminal damage in New Romney

BREAKING

Further Arrest Made in Newham Murder Investigation as Police Pursue Justice

BREAKING

Candle Sparks Bedroom Fire at Dover Home: Three Injured in Accidental Blaze

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

BREAKING

Outnumbered: Sitcom filmed in Wandsworth trending on Netflix

BREAKING

Former Glamour Model Katie Price Reportedly Moves in with Fiancé Carl Woods

BREAKING

Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

BREAKING

Dangers of Driving After Drinking Alcohol on a Plane

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.