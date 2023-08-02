Candle Sparks Bedroom Fire at Dover Home: Three Injured in Accidental Blaze

A house fire in The Street, West Hougham, Dover, left three people injured after a candle was accidentally left unattended, sparking the blaze. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 02 August 2023.

Promptly responding to the emergency, four fire engines rushed to the scene to tackle the flames. Equipped with breathing apparatus, the courageous crews utilized high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the fire effectively.

The fire caused significant damage to the bedroom but was fortunately contained before spreading further throughout the property. While the incident could have had more devastating consequences, the fire service’s swift and skilful response mitigated the potential risks.

Amid the intense situation, three individuals within the house were assessed by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for minor smoke inhalation. The prompt action of the emergency services prevented the injuries from escalating into more serious health issues.

Kent Fire and Rescue Services (KFRS) volunteer response team was also on-hand to provide valuable support and guidance to the affected residents during the aftermath of the incident.

The unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of handling candles with utmost caution. When lighting candles, it is vital to ensure they are appropriately placed in suitable candle holders and positioned on non-flammable surfaces. Additionally, candles should be kept at a safe distance from any potential fire hazards, such as curtains, bedding, and plants.

Authorities reiterate the need to never leave candles unattended and to ensure they are fully extinguished before leaving the room or retiring for the night. Simple precautions can prevent potential disasters and safeguard homes and loved ones from harm.

As the incident highlights the dangers associated with candles, authorities urge the public to be vigilant and mindful while enjoying the ambience of candlelight. Practising responsible candle usage can significantly reduce the risk of fire incidents and help maintain a safe living environment for all.