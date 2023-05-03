Cannabis plants were found in a house in Nottingham after a reported break-in

A member of the public alerted police after suspecting a burglary was taking place at a property in Radford Boulevard, Radford, just after 9.30am on Friday (28 April).

When officers arrived, they found two upstairs windows left open next to a ladder.

Response officers searched the property and found 89 cannabis plants across three rooms. No-one was found inside the house.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

PC Chris Cutts, who is leading the investigation, said: “We take reports such as this very seriously and will always thoroughly investigate them in order to take appropriate action against offenders.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would now appeal for anyone who has any information or CCTV footage in the area to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 177 of 28 April 2023.”