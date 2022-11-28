Monday, November 28, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Car Being Pursued By Police Officers End In Crash On Victoria Dock In East London
Home BREAKING Car being pursued by police officers end in crash on Victoria Dock in East London

Car being pursued by police officers end in crash on Victoria Dock in East London

by @uknip247

At around 4.30am on Monday, 28 November, a car collided with barriers on Victoria Dock Road, E16.

The car, a Lexus which had been reported lost or stolen, was being pursued by police officers prior to the collision.

Two males made off from the car. Both were arrested by police and taken to hospital.

One remains in the hospital with a leg injury, which is not life-threatening. The other has been discharged from the hospital and taken into police custody

Traffic officers are investigating and, in accordance with the procedure for incidents of this nature, a mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC.

RELATED ARTICLES

Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads despite government posturing...

A man has appeared in court after a large sum of money...

Two men have been found with stab injuries in Thornton Heath

First Picture of Second Murder Victim Charlie Bartolo who was murdered on...

Go Fund me Page set up for man’s baby daughter who was...

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in Greenwich have arrested...

Armed Police called following reports of a weapon being seen in Popular

The Met Police is again preparing to provide a quick and effective...

Detectives have named the man who was killed during a fight on...

Police are pleased to say the incident at the Bury Court block...

A person has been hit by a train in West London

Met Police officer escapes serious injury after collision with a Toyota Yaris