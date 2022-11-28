Car being pursued by police officers end in crash on Victoria Dock in East London

At around 4.30am on Monday, 28 November, a car collided with barriers on Victoria Dock Road, E16.

The car, a Lexus which had been reported lost or stolen, was being pursued by police officers prior to the collision.

Two males made off from the car. Both were arrested by police and taken to hospital.

One remains in the hospital with a leg injury, which is not life-threatening. The other has been discharged from the hospital and taken into police custody

Traffic officers are investigating and, in accordance with the procedure for incidents of this nature, a mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC.