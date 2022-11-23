Car crash exposes man with forged security licence

Ahmed Altorshan was handed a 17 weeks’ jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, by Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court. He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 prosecution costs plus a victim surcharge of £128. The sentence follows his guilty plea to fraud on 30, 2022.

The SIA brought the prosecution following the road accident when the car that Mr Altorshan was driving hit a tree in Bristol on April 29 April 2021. As Mr Altorshan was injured, he was taken to hospital. Police officers investigating the incident recovered multiple identity cards, including a forged SIA door supervisor’s licence, from the car.

The forgery was of a genuine licence held by a legitimate licence holder. Avon and Somerset Police referred the incident to Home Office Immigration, who contacted the SIA.

Essex Police went to Mr Altorshan’s address in Southend-on-Sea to search the property for further evidence. As Mr Altorshan wasn’t at the address, SIA investigators sought an interview under caution with him (with the aid of an interpreter) on February 28, 2022 at a separate address. He admitted to paying for the fraudulent document but claimed that he didn’t use the licence to gain work.

The presiding district Judge said:

You paid for this card to be made, as you had been unable to find employment. At the time, there was a good reason for that, as due to your immigration status, you could not legally work in this country… you could have put members of the public at risk, as you would be unable to protect them without the proper training, or you could have had access to vulnerable individuals without the relevant safeguarding training.

Jenny Hart, one of the SIA’s criminal investigations managers, said:

Mr Altorshan’s road accident revealed the possession of a fraudulent SIA licence, which is both illegal and unacceptable. We are grateful to our enforcement partners, Avon and Somerset Police, Essex Police, and Home Office Immigration, for helping to identify this licencing fraud. The licencing regime is there to protect the public by ensuring that licence holders are fit, proper, and suitably trained. Thankfully, Mr Altorshan did not use the licence, but he broke the law, has been handed a serious sentence, and now has a criminal record.