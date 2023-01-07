Fatal collision investigation launched after car ploughs into building then bursts into flames in South Woodford

A road is closed after a car collided with a building in South Woodford this morning (January 7). The incident is said to have occurred on the A1199. between the George Woodford pub and Bressey Grove at 10.17 a.m., according to traffic reports.

The London air ambulance helicopter with flying doctors was also mobilised along with a “HART” team to the incident that is currently ongoing.

Road Closures are likely to remain for some time .

The High Road is closed in both directions while the crash is investigated by officers from the Met Police serious collision investigation unit.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at approximately 10:10hrs on Saturday, 7 January to reports of a car in collision with a building on High Road, E18.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the car, a man – no further details, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.41am

Work is ongoing to identify and inform next of kin.

At this early stage it is believed no other vehicles were involved and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.