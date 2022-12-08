Thursday, December 8, 2022
Car Ploughs Into Property Fracturing Gas Main After High Speed Chase In Orpington
Car ploughs into property fracturing gas main after high speed Police chase in Orpington

by @uknip247

Two people have been arrested and remain in custody following a high-speed police chase around the streets of Orpington in Kent.

Major road closures have been put in place whilst gas engineers dig down and make the damage caused by the VW Passat after it ended up ploughing into a property on Mountview Road in the town just after 8.15pm on Wednesday evening.

Paramedics from the London ambulance services and Fire crews from Orpington station rushed to the scene following the collision that fractures the gas main into the property and a large gas cloud formed.  nearby residents were told to evacuate whilst others were told to keep their windows and doors closed.

Dog handlers and a helicopter were called in to assist after those involved made off the vehicle into nearby woodland.

The occupants of the vehicle ran off in different directions after crashing. Both suspects were located by the aircraft attempting to hide.

 

A police dog from @MetTaskforce deployed and was guided in and both suspects are now in custody.

A large section of Perry Hall Road and Mountview remains closed that also affected route 61 which is currently on a diversion.

An investigation into the chase has been launched and a large number of officers remain at the scene.

 

The Met Police have been approached for a statement

 

More to follow

