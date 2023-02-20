A former Cambridgeshire carer who arranged to meet young girls in order to rape them has been sentenced to more than five years in prison

Daniel Paul Chisnall, 48, of Huntingdon, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in December last year at a pub in the town, before he could check into a nearby hotel where he planned to commit the abuse.

He had discussed his sexual interest in children with other paedophiles on the Kik online chat platform, WhatsApp, and via email prior to his arrest.

He messaged a user under an alias who said he had access to two girls aged seven and eleven.

When they met, he told his online contact about the children and how we wanted to rape them.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home and seized his devices. His phone contained 12 IIOC (indecent images of children) in categories A-C, according to forensic examination (A being the most severe). Five more IIOC in categories A and C were printed as poster-sized documents.

Chisnall, a vulnerable adult carer, was charged with one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of sexual assault on a child, one count of making IIOC (categories A-C), and one count of possessing IIOC.

He pleaded guilty on January 16 at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and two months in prison today at Huntingdon Crown Court (17 February). He has been placed on the sex offenders register for life and is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order that is in effect indefinitely.

“Daniel Chisnall’s online conversations clearly showed his intention to sexually abuse young girls,” said NCA Operations Manager Phil Eccles.

“Our investigation and intervention ensured that he was unable to carry out these heinous acts.

“The NCA’s priority is to target individuals like Chisnall, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect children from harm.”