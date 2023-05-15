Care4calais Founder Clare Moseley Has Announced Her Departure From The Refugee Support Charity, Just A Month After Being Named As Its Chair

Moseley, who registered the charity in 2016 and served as its chief executive until last month, revealed that she is leaving to focus on campaigning for safe routes for refugees.

The Charity Commission had been investigating the governance arrangements of Care4Calais since 2020, prompting the appointment of interim managers from Anthony Collins solicitors, who have since been discharged. In the charity’s financial report for the year ending September 2021, it was stated that there was a “key person risk” related to Moseley’s role as founder and CEO.

In a statement, Moseley expressed gratitude to the charity’s volunteers, donors, and refugee rights campaigners. She emphasized her unexpected journey from arriving in Calais to founding a charity that now supports thousands of asylum seekers in the UK and refugees in northern France. Moseley also mentioned her intention to work alongside trade union partners to advocate for safe passage for refugees.

In response to Moseley’s departure, the team at Care4Calais praised her for leaving a significant legacy. The charity, however, has not yet announced who will take over as chair following Moseley’s exit.

Prior to becoming chair, Moseley handed over the CEO position to Steve Smith, who assumed the role after serving as CEO of the International Refugee Trust and leading Action on Armed Violence. Smith acknowledged the responsibility of following in Moseley’s footsteps and expressed his enthusiasm for working with the charity’s dedicated volunteers to make a positive impact on the lives of refugees.

With Moseley’s departure from Care4Calais, the charity faces a period of transition as it navigates leadership changes and continues its work in providing support to refugees and advocating for safe passage.

Moseley’s released the following statement: After seven and a half years, I am leaving Care4Calais.

When I first arrived in Calais I had no intention of setting up a charity; I could not have imagined one which now supports thousands of people seeking asylum in the UK as well as refugees in northern France.

Over the last few years I have been proud to volunteer alongside so many fantastic people who support some of the most vulnerable in our society. I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.

I also want to thank everyone who has donated, whether money or coats or equipment, without you we couldn’t have provided refugees with much needed support.

I am now leaving Care4Calais to focus on campaigning for safe routes for refugees and I will be working alongside our incredible trade union partners to ensure safe passage becomes a reality.

My heartfelt thanks go to every person who stands up and fights at this dark time for refugee rights in the UK.

Clare Moseley