Caroline Crowns Gosport’s Best Shop

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has visited Indelible Ink to present them with

their prize for being voted Gosport’s Best Independent Shop by residents of

Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head.

After a close fought online competition in the weeks before Small Business

Saturday, Indelible Ink were crowned as Gosport’s Best Independent Shop

2022. With A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road, P&J’s Food in Elson and

Alverstoke Village Hardware the runners up.

The competition started in the middle of November when Caroline invited

local people to nominate their favourite independent trader from the

Gosport constituency on her website. Over 1000 nominations were received

for more than 100 business. The top 10 most nominated businesses then went

head to head in a public poll which concluded on Small Business Saturday,

with well over 2500 people casting their vote.

Today, Caroline visited Indelible Ink to present them with their award and

a bottle of House of Commons champagne.

Commenting, Caroline said:

*“What a delight to visit Gez and the team at Indelible Ink today to

present them with their award.*

*The competition was hotter than ever this year, with over 2500

constituents taking part in the voting process. The diversity and quality

of the nominees really underlines the spirit of enterprise and

entrepreneurship in our area. *

*Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and local people really

appreciate the service they offer. This is an opportunity to celebrate

those who make a difference in our community .”*

Gez Bradley, owner of Indelible Ink said:

*“This means the world to myself and everyone involved at Indelible Ink –

big love to every single one of you who voted and to all of our loyal

customers.*

*Keep a look out . . . There’s lots more exciting stuff coming in 2023!”*