Caroline Quentin to Showcase UK’s National Parks in New More4 Series

Channel 4 has commissioned an exciting new series hosted by Caroline Quentin, shining a spotlight on the breathtaking beauty and diversity of activities in the UK’s National Parks for More4.

In this four-part series, Caroline will embark on a journey to visit the most picturesque locations within the National Parks, exploring their functionality, allure, and future sustainability. From the stunning Welsh wonders of Bannau Brycheiniog (formerly Brecon Beacons) to the ancient forests of the Cairngorms in Scotland and the historic settlements of the Peak District in England, Caroline’s adventures will span across various National Parks, uncovering their unique attributes.

Having previously served as the President of the Campaign for National Parks, Caroline has a profound connection to these vast natural areas. Throughout the series, she will delve into the themes of Transport, Landscapes, Produce, and Historical Sites, showcasing how different National Parks exemplify each of these aspects.

“I have a special connection with the National Parks, and to explore their many facets in this new series has been wonderful,” said Caroline Quentin. “I not only get to visit the most beautiful places across the UK, but I also have the privilege of meeting the people whose lives are shaped by living and working in these parks.”

“The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin” is a 4 x 60′ series produced by Greater Manchester-based indie King of Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Group M Motion Entertainment. The show is executive produced by Sohail Shah, Managing Director of King of Sunshine Productions, with Joel Orme serving as Series Producer. Deep Sehgal is the Executive Producer for Motion Entertainment. The programme was commissioned by Channel 4’s Jane Handa and Jasper Hone, alongside Jo Street, Head of Daytime & Features.

“The UK’s National Parks attract visitors from around the world, with stunning views, diverse wildlife, and unique histories that offer something for everyone,” said Sohail Shah, MD of King of Sunshine Productions.

“We are very proud to support a diverse-led indie as they produce a show that celebrates the very best of the UK. Caroline’s personal journey is a warm and compelling celebration of the natural world on our doorstep,” commented Deep Sehgal, Head of Creative Diversity at Group M Motion Entertainment.

“We’re delighted to be working with Caroline and King of Sunshine on this series, which will showcase some of the most incredible landscapes on our doorsteps, and highlight some of the fantastic sights, sounds, and flavors that the UK’s National Parks have to offer,” added Jane Handa, Commissioning Executive for Channel 4.

“The UK’s National Parks with Caroline Quentin” was made possible through funding from Channel 4 and Motion Entertainment’s Diverse Indies Fund, established to support ethnically diverse-led independent production companies in producing new projects. The fund is overseen by Vivienne Molokwu, Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, and Deep Sehgal, Head of Creative Diversity at Motion Entertainment.