Casting has been announced for Domino Day, the major new drama for BBC Three created and written by the BAFTA nominated Lauren Sequeira

Set and filmed in Manchester, the original supernatural six-part series will star the BAFTA nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Hit & Run) as Domino Day, a young woman on all on the dating apps. But Domino isn’t swiping to find her soulmate – she’s swiping to hunt.

A young witch with extraordinary powers, Domino is desperately seeking a community who can help her understand who she is, but she doesn’t need to look far, as a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her.

When a dangerous figure from Domino’s past comes back to haunt her, will it be a fresh start for them all, or a final showdown?

Siena Kelly is joined across the series by Babirye Bukilwa (We Hunt Together, Neighbors), Poppy Lee Friar (In My Skin, Life And Death In The Warehouse), Alisha Bailey (Call the Midwife, Strike) and Molly Harris (Industry, Monsoon) as the Coven. Sam Howard-Sneyd (Clarity and Chaos, The Children), Percelle Ascott (The Innocents, I Came By), Christopher Jeffers (Rocketman, Coronation Street), Jonah Rzeskiewicz (Death on the Nile, The Dig) Maimuna Memon (Sherwood, Lazarus) and Kris Hitchen (Trigger Point, Four Lives) also star.

Lauren Sequeira says: “I’m over the (full) moon to be doing this project with the BBC and Dancing Ledge Productions, who have really championed my career from the start. I wanted to write a supernatural series that wasn’t only thrilling and twisty, but also tapped into the very real dating scene and how it affects modern relationships.”

“As soon as I saw Siena Kelly I knew she was my Domino. She has an amazing way of showing both strength and vulnerability in just one look. I’m so excited about the rest of the cast joining her — Percelle, Sam, Babirye, Alisha, Poppy, Molly — they’re all brilliantly cool, edgy, and witchy. I can’t wait for the world to meet them all.”

Laurence Bowen & Chris Carey, Executive Producers for Dancing Ledge, say: “We’ve always loved Lauren’s writing so producing her first original series in Manchester and helping bring it to life is a dream job. She’s unique in the way she blends incredibly compelling real-world themes with genre and Domino Day is the complete expression of that. Witches, dating and owning your truth. And all of it with the super talented Siena Kelly as our lead alongside a wonderful ensemble cast. Bring it on!”

Fiona Campbell, BBC Controller of Youth Audiences says: “Domino Day is a show like no other. Lauren’s scripts brilliantly blend everyday life with the supernatural in a way that will be both entirely relatable but utterly thrilling for BBC Three viewers. We’re thrilled to announce such an exciting cast of rising stars to bring her vision to life.”

Domino Day is filming now in and around Manchester and will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.