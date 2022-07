She was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11, near her South Street home.

Catherine is white, 5’2″ tall, and extremely slim. She has shoulder-length greying blonde hair and was last seen wearing a yellow blouse and blue jeans.

Her behaviour is out of character, and if anyone sees Catherine or knows where she is, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1335 of 12/07.