Cause of Wimbledon blaze under investigation

by uknip247

Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Rotherwood Close in Wimbledon last night (April 4). 

The ground and first floors of an end-of-terraced house were destroyed by fire. Half of the roof was also damaged. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor of the property. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman from a neighbouring property was treated by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation. Around 14 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution. 

The Brigade was called at 10.58pm and the fire was under control by 12.23am. Fire crews from New Malden, Wimbledon, Mitcham, Tooting and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

